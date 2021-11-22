Halma’s (HLMA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halma has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,455.25 ($32.08).

Get Halma alerts:

Shares of HLMA opened at GBX 3,165 ($41.35) on Thursday. Halma has a twelve month low of GBX 2,158.22 ($28.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,189 ($41.66). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,982.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,828.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.02 billion and a PE ratio of 45.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 10,000 shares of Halma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,137 ($40.99), for a total transaction of £313,700 ($409,851.06).

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.