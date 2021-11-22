Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,902 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.41% of Hanmi Financial worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 244,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 16,922 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 44,858 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $23.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.99. Hanmi Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

HAFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanmi Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

