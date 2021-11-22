Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 42 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 21.4% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $647.27 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $443.14 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $639.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $632.66. The company has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 74.14, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,836 shares of company stock worth $5,710,061 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

