Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 30.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,224,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,726,000 after buying an additional 128,762 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,794,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,012,000 after buying an additional 821,565 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,102,000 after buying an additional 656,442 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,185,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,029,000 after buying an additional 529,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,737,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,473,000 after buying an additional 868,437 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on PEB. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 21,146 shares of company stock valued at $523,844 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $23.08 on Monday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.89.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.44%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

