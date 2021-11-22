Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 6.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,987,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,994,000 after acquiring an additional 128,169 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 39.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,974,000 after buying an additional 405,801 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,830,000 after buying an additional 728,417 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at $54,685,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,425,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PENN shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

PENN stock opened at $52.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.58 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 2.45.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

