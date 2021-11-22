Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $34,000 Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 65.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 10.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 403,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,239,000 after purchasing an additional 37,527 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 6.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in JD.com by 30.3% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 21.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after acquiring an additional 51,244 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 13.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after acquiring an additional 40,728 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $91.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.20 and a 200-day moving average of $75.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.63 billion, a PE ratio of 102.86, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

