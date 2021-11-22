Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 29.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter valued at $47,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the second quarter valued at $227,000.

PJAN opened at $33.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.89. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a fifty-two week low of $29.96 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26.

