Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Invests $55,000 in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of VAW stock opened at $192.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.75. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $149.01 and a twelve month high of $197.46.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.