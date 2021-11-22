Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,712,000 after buying an additional 230,426 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,532,000 after buying an additional 2,055,162 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,179,000 after buying an additional 4,889,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,165,000 after buying an additional 2,355,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $81.63 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.54 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

