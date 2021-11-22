Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at about $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $1,906,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $760,346,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $476,734,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $298,280,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLVT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $23.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of -146.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.62. Clarivate Plc has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

