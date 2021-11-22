Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 7,196 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 90.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,196 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 19,375 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,642,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 46,227 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 461,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,419,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.61.

Pinterest stock opened at $44.76 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.79. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $438,087.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $5,005,405.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 716,614 shares of company stock worth $38,178,928. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

