Head-To-Head Review: Capstone Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CAPS) versus Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Capstone Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CAPS) and Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Capstone Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Capstone Therapeutics and Radius Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Therapeutics $2.00 million 0.68 -$380,000.00 N/A N/A Radius Health $238.65 million 3.44 -$109.21 million ($1.62) -10.70

Capstone Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Radius Health.

Risk & Volatility

Capstone Therapeutics has a beta of 147.26, suggesting that its stock price is 14,626% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radius Health has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Capstone Therapeutics and Radius Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Radius Health 0 3 1 0 2.25

Radius Health has a consensus target price of $26.80, suggesting a potential upside of 54.65%. Given Radius Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Radius Health is more favorable than Capstone Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Therapeutics and Radius Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Radius Health -33.37% N/A -39.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of Capstone Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 42.8% of Capstone Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Radius Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Capstone Therapeutics beats Radius Health on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstone Therapeutics

Capstone Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company. It develops a pipeline of novel therapeutic peptides and other molecules aimed at helping patients with under-served medical conditions. The company was founded in July 1987 and is headquartered in Alsip, IL.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women. The company was founded by John Katzenellenbogen, Stavros C. Manolagas, Michael Rosenblatt, and John T. Potts on October 3, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.