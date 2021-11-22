Head to Head Review: Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) & BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioDelivery Sciences International and Leap Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International $156.47 million 1.94 $25.71 million $0.31 9.90 Leap Therapeutics $1.50 million 90.36 -$27.51 million ($0.47) -4.83

BioDelivery Sciences International has higher revenue and earnings than Leap Therapeutics. Leap Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioDelivery Sciences International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of BioDelivery Sciences International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and Leap Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International 0 1 2 0 2.67 Leap Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

BioDelivery Sciences International presently has a consensus target price of $6.92, indicating a potential upside of 125.30%. Leap Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 98.24%. Given BioDelivery Sciences International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BioDelivery Sciences International is more favorable than Leap Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

BioDelivery Sciences International has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leap Therapeutics has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BioDelivery Sciences International and Leap Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International 18.81% 27.47% 12.61% Leap Therapeutics -2,433.93% -63.02% -54.86%

Summary

BioDelivery Sciences International beats Leap Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR. The company was founded on January 3, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

