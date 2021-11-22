Head to Head Survey: Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) versus TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) and TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Computer Services and TELUS International (Cda)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Services $291.34 million 5.31 $55.40 million $2.03 27.76 TELUS International (Cda) $1.58 billion 5.70 $102.90 million $0.25 135.72

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than Computer Services. Computer Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELUS International (Cda), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Computer Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Computer Services and TELUS International (Cda), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Services 0 0 0 0 N/A TELUS International (Cda) 0 4 13 0 2.76

TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus price target of $37.64, suggesting a potential upside of 10.94%. Given TELUS International (Cda)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TELUS International (Cda) is more favorable than Computer Services.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Services and TELUS International (Cda)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Services 18.52% 22.51% 14.19% TELUS International (Cda) 3.09% 13.10% 5.28%

Summary

TELUS International (Cda) beats Computer Services on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Computer Services Company Profile

Computer Services, Inc. provides information technology solutions and services to meet the business needs of financial institutions and corporate entities. It delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Its integrated banking solutions include check imaging, cash management, branch and merchant capture, internet and mobile banking, print and mail, and online document delivery services, corporate intranets, secure Web hosting, e-messaging, teller and platform services, ATM and debit card service and support, payments solutions, risk assessment, network management, cloud-based managed services, and compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security and fraud prevention. Computer Services was founded by John A. Williams on March 19, 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, KY.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience. The company also provides IT lifecycle services comprising cloud and platform services, app dev and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consisting of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and content moderation and social media, and fraud prevention and detection. It serves tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

