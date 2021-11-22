Head to Head Survey: Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Puma Biotechnology and Sesen Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology -19.29% -665.45% -19.53% Sesen Bio N/A -155.66% -41.67%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Puma Biotechnology and Sesen Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology 1 1 2 0 2.25 Sesen Bio 0 1 1 0 2.50

Puma Biotechnology presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 192.40%. Sesen Bio has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 414.02%. Given Sesen Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sesen Bio is more favorable than Puma Biotechnology.

Volatility and Risk

Puma Biotechnology has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sesen Bio has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of Puma Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of Sesen Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of Puma Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Sesen Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Puma Biotechnology and Sesen Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology $225.10 million 0.62 -$59.99 million ($1.20) -2.85 Sesen Bio $11.24 million 18.99 -$22.40 million ($0.25) -4.28

Sesen Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Puma Biotechnology. Sesen Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Puma Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use. Puma Biotechnology was founded by Alan H. Auerbach on September 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc. engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K. Christopher Garcia, Gregory L. Verdine, Casey T. Weaver and K. Dane Wittrup on February 25, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

