Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$1.770 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HTA shares. Truist cut Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.45.

Shares of NYSE HTA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,775. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 68.80 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.97.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 260.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 364,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $49,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

