Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 370 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,206,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,883,000 after acquiring an additional 45,540 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 311,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,516,000 after acquiring an additional 11,059 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 281,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $52.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.01. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20.

