Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,516,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,894,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,077,000 after buying an additional 357,360 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,615,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,591,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 526.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 192,096 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $21.30.

