Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF comprises about 3.5% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 3.37% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $22,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $40.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.94. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $31.89 and a 52 week high of $43.73.

