Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

BATS JPST opened at $50.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.70.

