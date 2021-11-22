Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,230,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the October 14th total of 7,570,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

HL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Shares of NYSE HL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.90. 321,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,469,406. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.06, a PEG ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 2.16. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -18.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 162.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 32.8% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 2,010.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

