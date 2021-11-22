Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 31.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of HRTX opened at $10.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.04 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.58% and a negative return on equity of 128.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

