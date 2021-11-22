Hikari Power Ltd Purchases 510 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Hikari Power Ltd boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JKHY stock opened at $153.21 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

