Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:HINOY opened at $95.75 on Monday. Hino Motors has a 1 year low of $75.69 and a 1 year high of $103.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 85.49 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Hino Motors Company Profile

Hino Motors, Ltd. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of trucks and buses. The company products include trucks, bus chassis, diesel engines, light-commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, various types of engines and spare parts. It also offers HINO300 series, HINO500 series and HINO700 series trucks; hybrid HINO300 series, hybrid touring coach, hybrid low-floor buses, touring coach, low-floor buses, industrial engine E13C-TI and industrial engine J08C-T.

