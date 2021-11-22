Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:HINOY opened at $95.75 on Monday. Hino Motors has a 1 year low of $75.69 and a 1 year high of $103.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 85.49 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Get Hino Motors alerts:

Hino Motors Company Profile

Hino Motors, Ltd. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of trucks and buses. The company products include trucks, bus chassis, diesel engines, light-commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, various types of engines and spare parts. It also offers HINO300 series, HINO500 series and HINO700 series trucks; hybrid HINO300 series, hybrid touring coach, hybrid low-floor buses, touring coach, low-floor buses, industrial engine E13C-TI and industrial engine J08C-T.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hino Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hino Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.