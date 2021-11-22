Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $68.25

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68.25 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 100.40 ($1.31), with a volume of 9639695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164.60 ($2.15).

HOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 216 ($2.82).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 148.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 162.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £515.93 million and a PE ratio of 21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

About Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

