Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Downgraded to Hold at Panmure Gordon

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) was downgraded by Panmure Gordon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HCHDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Hochschild Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hochschild Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:HCHDF opened at $2.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

