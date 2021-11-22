HoDooi Trading 20.7% Higher Over Last Week (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last seven days, HoDooi has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. HoDooi has a market capitalization of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HoDooi coin can now be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HoDooi alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00069766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00073171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00092411 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,036.57 or 0.07215771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,912.48 or 0.99949219 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HoDooi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoDooi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.