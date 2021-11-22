H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Given New C$21.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HRUFF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.68.

Shares of HRUFF opened at $12.99 on Thursday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust company, which engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties, and development properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Industrial, and Residential.

