HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives $781.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $795.44.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus lifted their price target on HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HUBS stock traded down $38.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $783.35. 499,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,650. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $347.78 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -470.95 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $757.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $644.92.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total value of $601,220.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,609 shares of company stock valued at $53,307,462. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.