Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given a C$12.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) has been given a C$12.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.61% from the stock’s previous close.

HBM has been the subject of several other reports. Indl Alliance S reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday. CSFB reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.74.

Shares of TSE:HBM traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$8.72. 1,782,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,175. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$6.70 and a 1 year high of C$11.62. The company has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.44.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$451.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$470.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

