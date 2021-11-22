HyperAlloy Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.00 (ALLOY)

HyperAlloy (CURRENCY:ALLOY) traded 34% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One HyperAlloy coin can currently be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperAlloy has a market cap of $62,294.59 and approximately $5.00 worth of HyperAlloy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HyperAlloy has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00069301 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00073549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00089883 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,214.03 or 0.07241976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,417.94 or 1.00393645 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

HyperAlloy Coin Profile

HyperAlloy’s total supply is 3,453,286 coins. HyperAlloy’s official Twitter account is @HyperJumpBSC

HyperAlloy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperAlloy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperAlloy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperAlloy using one of the exchanges listed above.

