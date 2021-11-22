i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Price Target Raised to C$4.75

i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IAUCF. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on i-80 Gold from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on i-80 Gold in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on i-80 Gold from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of i-80 Gold stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 16,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,011. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25. i-80 Gold has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $2.86.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. The company's flagship property is 40% owned South Arturo mine, which comprises 388 unpatented lode mining and mill-site claims that cover an area of approximately 4,909 acres of surface and mineral rights located in Elko County, Nevada.

