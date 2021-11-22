Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 269,200 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the October 14th total of 358,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS IBDSF traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $11.36. 28,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,225. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20.
Iberdrola Company Profile
