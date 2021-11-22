Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 269,200 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the October 14th total of 358,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS IBDSF traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $11.36. 28,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,225. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

