ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 98.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ICU Medical were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 135,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,823,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 63.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 57.2% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 93,225.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 64.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ICUI stock opened at $246.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 0.51. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.17 and a 52 week high of $282.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.59.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $201,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

