IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Short Interest Update

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 708,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the October 14th total of 832,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 101.1 days.

Shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.44.

Get IDEX Biometrics ASA alerts:

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA is engages in the development and provision of fingerprint imaging and recognition technology. It offers off-chip fingerprint sensor and on-card enrollment solution. The company was founded on July 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.