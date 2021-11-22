IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Short Interest Up 18.2% in October

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the October 14th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IF Bancorp by 77.9% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 14,902 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IF Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in IF Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IF Bancorp by 34.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IF Bancorp by 281.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,574 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IROQ opened at $24.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. IF Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.74.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 19.43%.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

