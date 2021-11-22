IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 294 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 488.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX stock opened at $69.64 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $60.30 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -320.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.