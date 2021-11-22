IFG Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 2,810 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 65,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,678,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,203,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $83.95 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $59.97 and a 52 week high of $84.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

