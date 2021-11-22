IFG Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 12,901 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 595.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 312.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period.

SPTS stock opened at $30.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.60. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71.

