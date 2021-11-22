IFG Advisory LLC Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Square by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,530 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Square by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,600,000 after buying an additional 998,909 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after buying an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,528,000 after acquiring an additional 679,147 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,630,000 after acquiring an additional 273,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $1,558,285.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,521,477.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total transaction of $1,009,766.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,286,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,166 shares of company stock worth $23,269,558. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SQ. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.49.

SQ opened at $225.14 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.36 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.64 and a 200-day moving average of $243.50. The stock has a market cap of $103.85 billion, a PE ratio of 210.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

