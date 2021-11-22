IFG Advisory LLC Invests $235,000 in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $57.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.23. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $50.68 and a twelve month high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

