IFG Advisory LLC Invests $274,000 in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,581,000.

NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $75.11 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $76.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.51 and a 200-day moving average of $69.95.

