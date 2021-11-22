IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 611 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Shares of BST stock opened at $54.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.03. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $62.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

