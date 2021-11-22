IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 516.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 21,940 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 21,940 shares during the period.

Shares of IXN opened at $63.88 on Monday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.43.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

