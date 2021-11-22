IFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $134.44 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $143.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.06 and a 200-day moving average of $133.88.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

