IFG Advisory LLC Sells 506 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,294,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,981,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in DaVita by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 47,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in DaVita by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,883,000 after purchasing an additional 116,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

NYSE DVA opened at $99.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.55 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.41.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

