IFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $85.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.15. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $85.67 and a 12-month high of $86.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

