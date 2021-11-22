IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $45.79 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.9% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $45,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $146.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $354.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.34 and a 200-day moving average of $140.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $148.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total value of $2,221,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,033,160 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

