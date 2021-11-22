IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 231 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $25,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WFC. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

WFC opened at $49.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $204.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

