IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 230 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,862 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,162,152,000 after acquiring an additional 757,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $110.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.48. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $130.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.